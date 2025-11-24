Kerala: Notorious burglar released from preventive custody

Kochi, Nov 24 Notorious burglar Bunty Chor, whose real name is Devendra Singh, was released from police custody on Monday evening after being detained overnight at the Ernakulam South Railway Station.

He had been taken into preventive custody from the station’s waiting room on Sunday night after police grew suspicious of his presence and movements.

According to the Ernakulam South Railway Police, Bunty had been at the station, which was confirmed through CCTV footage.

Initially, officers doubted the credibility of his statements during preliminary questioning and detained him for further verification.

However, after detailed interrogation, the police concluded that there were no signs of suspicious activity or criminal intent.

Bunty claimed he had come to Kochi to meet Advocate B.A. Aloor, stating that there was a High Court order in his favour related to the return of certain personal belongings—money and wristwatches—that were allegedly seized by police during his previous incarceration.

He said that he wanted legal assistance to reclaim those items.

However, Bunty told police that he learned only upon reaching Ernakulam that Advocate Aloor had passed away earlier this year.

He explained that he remained at the station, unsure of his next steps, before being detained.

Following his release, he reportedly visited Aloor’s office to seek further guidance.

Police confirmed that Bunty currently has no active criminal cases in Kerala requiring detention.

Once a name widely feared for his ability to breach sophisticated security systems and execute daring thefts, Bunty Chor had gained notoriety nearly a decade ago.

After verifying his claims and confirming there were no pending warrants, authorities released him.

Police officials stated that he was let go only after confirming that his visit was linked to legal matters and no unlawful activities were involved.

His brief detention sparked public interest, given his criminal history.

