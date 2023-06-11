Kerala NRI holding pooja in Thrissur temple for well-being of wild tusker Arikomban

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 An woman expatriate from Kerala is holding a two-day pooja at a Thrissur temple for the wellbeing of Arikomban, the wild tusker that was relocated from Chinnakanal in the state's Idukki district to Tamil Nadu forests.

The pooja is being organised by Kochurani who is originally from Kottayam but now settled in Malaysia.

An entire day's pooja was conducted at Alumthazham Mahavarahi Devi Temple at Vallur village near Anthikad in Thrissur on Saturday. The next pooja which is Panchami pooja will be conducted on June 23 at 6.30 p.m.

Chief Priest, Vishnu Kuttale conducted the pooja to please Goddess Varahi. A large number of devotees were present at the pooja and prayed for the wellbeing of Arikomban.

