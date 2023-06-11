Kerala NRI holding pooja in Thrissur temple for well-being of wild tusker Arikomban

By IANS | Published: June 11, 2023 06:51 PM 2023-06-11T18:51:03+5:30 2023-06-11T19:05:09+5:30

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 An woman expatriate from Kerala is holding a two-day pooja at a Thrissur temple for ...

Kerala NRI holding pooja in Thrissur temple for well-being of wild tusker Arikomban | Kerala NRI holding pooja in Thrissur temple for well-being of wild tusker Arikomban

Kerala NRI holding pooja in Thrissur temple for well-being of wild tusker Arikomban

Next

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 An woman expatriate from Kerala is holding a two-day pooja at a Thrissur temple for the wellbeing of Arikomban, the wild tusker that was relocated from Chinnakanal in the state's Idukki district to Tamil Nadu forests.

The pooja is being organised by Kochurani who is originally from Kottayam but now settled in Malaysia.

An entire day's pooja was conducted at Alumthazham Mahavarahi Devi Temple at Vallur village near Anthikad in Thrissur on Saturday. The next pooja which is Panchami pooja will be conducted on June 23 at 6.30 p.m.

Chief Priest, Vishnu Kuttale conducted the pooja to please Goddess Varahi. A large number of devotees were present at the pooja and prayed for the wellbeing of Arikomban.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Vishnu kuttale Vishnu kuttale Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Idukki Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Thiruvananthapuram University College <p>federation of residents association thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram government medical college Thiruvananthapuram corporation Thiruvananthapuram district collector Thiruvananthapuram district disaster management authority