Kerala okays Rs 1,441 crore NABARD-funded projects to boost rural and infrastructure sectors

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 The Kerala government has given in-principle approval for infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,441.24 crore under Tranche 31 of the NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), aimed at strengthening Kerala's agricultural, irrigation, and rural infrastructure.

The National Bank for Rural and Agriculture Development (NABARD) is funding the infrastructure projects.

The decision was taken by the High-Powered Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, which reviewed project proposals against the State's normative allocation of Rs 550 crore under the tranche.

The Forest Department will receive Rs 159.64 crore for setting up rapid response units, forest station complexes, and improving office infrastructure.

The Electricity Department has been allotted Rs 199.70 crore to install 5,689 solar-powered pumps for farmers under the Agriculture Department’s schemes.

In the irrigation sector, the Water Resources Department has been recommended Rs 176.42 crore to renovate canals under the Pazhassi and Karapuzha irrigation projects.

The Kerala Land Development Corporation will implement six projects worth Rs 261 crore in Thrissur, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts to rejuvenate paddy fields and ponds.

The Social Justice Department has been allotted Rs 73 crore for constructing a 250-bed rehabilitation hospital and an academic block at NIPMER, while the Agriculture Department will receive Rs 176.14 crore for 26 Smart Krishibhavans across 12 districts, infrastructure development in Alappuzha's paddy clusters, and wildlife conflict mitigation works in Kannur.

The Department of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation has secured Rs 217 crore for new boat jetties at Mayyil and Mullakodi and six bridges across the TS Canal.

The Kerala State Warehousing Corporation will build modern storage facilities with Rs 44.92 crore, and the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation will upgrade its infrastructure for Vajra 120 power tiller production with Rs 36.45 crore.

The Local Self-Government Department has been allocated Rs 165 crore for liquid waste management and road restoration projects, while the Soil Survey Department will undertake soil conservation works worth Rs 69.46 crore.

Additionally, Rs 243 crore worth of fisheries infrastructure projects - including harbour upgrades at Chellanam, Cheruvathur, and Manjeshwaram - will be taken up under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) at concessional interest rates.

