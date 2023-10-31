Kerala plans air strip for Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 Kerala government is planning to set up an air strip at the hilly district of Wayanad.

The preliminary hiccups is to identifying a suitable land for the airstrip which has been entrusted to the K-Rail team, which presently is still awaiting for a clearance for the Silverline high speed railway line.

Wayanad district is located bordering Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts and is set high in the Western Ghats with altitudes ranging from 700 to 2100 meters.

There are international airports at Kozhikode and Kannur and hence the only practical solution is for an air strip and with the difficult terrain on the district and its proximity to two international airports, the air strip can be expected in and around Sulthan Bathery.

Though Wayanad is a popular tourist destination and with Mysore lying close to the hilly district, there are lots of tourists coming into the district from Karnataka, the viability of an air strip is a debatable one.

The coastal state has four international airports and a fifth one is on the anvil near the famed Sabarimala temple.

