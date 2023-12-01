Kerala Police begin probe after ‘suicide’ pact leaves Israeli woman dead, partner in hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 A 36-year-old Israeli woman was found dead with multiple stab injuries while her 70-year-old Kerala partner Krishnaprasad is presently admitted to a hospital here, said police on Friday.

The two had been living together for the past more than a decade after they first met in a North India city and later moved to his ancestral town at Kollam in Kerala, about 70 kms from here.

According to the police, the information that they are probing is based on a suicide note. As per the information, the man, a yoga instructor, was suffering from a serious skin ailment and the two had decided to end their lives.

It was their neighbours in the apartment building who after breaking open the door found the two lying in a pool of blood on Thursday evening.

While both of them were quickly moved to a hospital, the Israeli woman, Satva alias Radha was brought dead, while Krishnaprasad was later shifted to the state run Medical College hospital here.

Even though the suicide note is being looked into, the police are leaving nothing to chance after they were told that while Krishnaprasad wanted his partner to return to Israel due to his failing health, she was unwilling to leave him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor