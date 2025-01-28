Kerala police faces heat for twin murders in Palakkad, accused still at large

Palakkad, Jan 28 Public outrage has erupted against the Kerala Police following the brutal murders of 54-year-old Sudhakaran and his 76-year-old mother, Lekshmi, allegedly by their 58-year-old neighbour, Chenthamara.

Despite prior complaints about the suspect’s behaviour, police inaction is being blamed for the tragedy.

A massive manhunt involving a 150-strong Kerala Police force is underway in the Nenmara area to apprehend Chenthamara, who previously served time for the 2019 murder of Sajitha, Sudhakaran’s wife.

Released on bail just two months ago, Chenthamara is now accused of this latest gruesome crime, which took place as the trial for Sajitha’s murder was set to begin.

The victims' daughters -- Akhila and Athulya, expressed their anguish, condemning the local police for ignoring their written complaints about the accused.

“We have no faith in the Kerala Police. We alerted them about this man who first killed our mother and now our father,” said Akhila, a second-year college student. “Why was he allowed near us when the bail conditions were so clear? We have lost everyone. It’s just the two of us now.”

The police have recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murders and are conducting a massive search in Nenmara, utilizing drones and searching deserted locations and water bodies. A bottle of poison found in Chenthamara’s house has sparked speculation that he may have taken his own life.

The Nenmara Police Station witnessed clashes after Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the perceived negligence of the police.

Meanwhile, the State Police Chief has ordered an urgent report from the Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate potential lapses in allowing Chenthamara to roam freely while out on bail.

Chenthamara and Sudhakaran were neighbours, and locals claim that the former held Sajitha responsible for his separation from his wife and daughter. Since his release from jail, Chenthamara had been living alone.

Just two months ago, Sudhakaran, his mother, and several locals had filed a written complaint with the police, warning that Chenthamara posed a renewed threat. Their warnings, however, appear to have gone unheeded, culminating in this tragic double murder.

