Kerala Police gives clean chit to actors Sreenath Bhasi & Prayaga Martin in drug case

Kochi, Oct 12 The Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya on Saturday gave a clean chit to actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin who were mentioned in a remand report of gangster Om Prakash, who was arrested during a party.

The gangster was arrested following a raid at a hotel and the remand report mentioned the presence of Prayaga and Sreenath in his hotel room. Police also recovered drugs from the room.

The police then asked the two to appear to get their statements and while Bhasi was quizzed for more than 10 hours, Martin’s took around two hours.

“As things stand now, there is nothing against the two. We will be questioning others also and then we will see,” said Vimaladitya to the media.

The raid on the hotel room of Om Prakash and Shiyas was conducted after the police received a tip-off that drugs were used at a DJ party held there on Saturday.

The police searched the three rooms that were used by the gangster who has around 30 criminal cases registered against him.

However, the court on Monday granted bail to both Prakash and Shiyas as the police were not able to substantiate their claims of drug use.

The detailed remand report mentions that around 20 people had been in the rooms used by the duo and the names of the two actors were mentioned in the remand list.

When the names of the two actors surfaced in the police report eyebrows were raised as the Hema Committee report which probed the sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry had mentioned the rampant use of drugs in the cine world.

The 29-year-old Prayaga began her film career in 2009. She has acted in more than two dozen films and has made her presence in the industry while 36-year-old Sreenath is a popular actor with several hits to his credit.

