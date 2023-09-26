Kerala Police on lookout for suspected PFI activists who attacked Army jawan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 Multiple Kerala Police squads are on the lookout for a group of six people believed to be members of the now-banned PFI who forcibly took away an Army jawan from his house about 60 kms from here near Kadakkal an assaulted him.

Shine Kumar was taken away on the last day of his annual leave to a nearby forest area, beaten up and left with "PFI" written on his back with green paint.

Speaking to IANS, an official attached to the Kadakkal police who have registered a case, said the incident took place late on Sunday night.

"After the complaint was registered, multiple police squads were on the lookout for the assailants. High ranking Police officials are keeping track of the probe," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

According to the jawan, the gang of assailants tied his hands with tape and beat him up. Meanwhile the Indian Army also is following up on the incident.

Kumar is posted in Rajasthan and this incident took place on the penultimate day of his leave. "He is still around and has not gone back according to his earlier planned schedule," added the police official.

The incident took place hours before the Enforcement Directorate began raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned PFI across Kerala.

