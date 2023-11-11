Kerala Police summons actor Suresh Gopi for ‘misbehavior’ with woman journalist

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 Kerala Police has summoned the Malayalam superstar and BJP leader Suresh Gopi to Nadakavu Police Station in Kozhikode on Wednesday after a women journalist complained of “improper touching” against the actor.

On October 27, Gopi, while addressing the media persons, had placed his hand on the woman journalist shoulder while responding to her questions.

Following the incident, the journalist bodies protested against the "inappropriate" behavior of Gopi and demanded an apology.

The next day, Gopi tendered an apology, however, few journalists and the CPI-M youth wing again took up the issue and turned it into heated discussion on the social media platforms leading to the woman journalist filing a complaint against the actor.

Gopi is all set to contest the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket.

