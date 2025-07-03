Kerala: Protests over woman's death in building collapse; Cong, BJP seek resignation of Veena George

Kottayam, July 3 Protests broke out across Kerala on Thursday with the Congress and the BJP party workers taking to the streets demanding the resignation of state Health Minister Veena George.

The protesters pointed out had the two Ministers (George and State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan) acted diligently, the precious life of a 56-year-old home maker Bindhu -- who was trapped under the debris following a three storied building at the Kottayam Medical College hospital collapsed earlier on Thursday -- could have been saved.

Both the Ministers who reached the spot after hearing about the collapse of the building after going around it categorically stated that barring two people who suffered minor injuries, there was no other casualty.

They were repeatedly saying that this building was a closed one and none needs to go there.

Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, son of late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was present at the scene, intervened and raised an alarm.

“This death could have been prevented if rescue efforts had started immediately,” Oommen said.

Despite eyewitness accounts and Oommen's warnings, rescue operations began two hours later.

Bindhu’s body was eventually recovered from the rubble and sent for a post-mortem.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that it is sad that due to the incompetency of the two Ministers, especially the Health Minister that the building was not used and then giving a chit nothing has happened, the rescue operations got delayed.

"The building housed the toilets and was used by the bystanders at the hospital. George has the habit of going very vocal and had she got her facts right, one precious life could have been saved and hence she should take moral responsibility and resign,” said Satheesan.

State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said under George, the Health department in the state has gone for a toss with all round lapses.

"Taking responsibilities of this poor show all across the various facets of the health sector, its best she resigns,” said Chandrasekhar.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to the two Ministers and Health officials regarding the incident.

With the Opposition slamming the two Ministers, it was a free for all across the state when angry protesters took to the streets demanding the resignation of George, clashed with the police. Vijayan’s convoy of vehicles also came under duress.

