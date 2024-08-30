Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod; Yellow for Other Districts

Heavy rains swept through several districts of Kerala on Friday morning, causing widespread waterlogging on roads and resulting in traffic jams across various parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (kmph) in isolated areas of Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The IMD issued an orange alert for August 30 in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert was also issued for the rest of the state, except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. An orange alert indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Additionally, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and gusty winds of approximately 40 kmph in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.