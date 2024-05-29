Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Three Other Districts

Moderate rains soaked several districts in Kerala on Wednesday, with the weather office predicting imminent very heavy rainfall in five districts of the state. According to the most recent update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam have been issued an orange alert, forecasting "very heavy rains" in these districts for today.

The red alert issued in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday was withdrawn. Rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is anticipated in these districts within the next 24 hours. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts have been issued a yellow alert due to the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. A yellow alert signifies rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a span of 24 hours.

Both the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority have emphasized the importance of exercising extreme caution to safeguard against rain-related accidents. The state witnessed widespread havoc in central and southern regions due to heavy rain on Tuesday. Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala, experienced extensive traffic congestion as major roads transformed into waterlogged areas amidst the heavy downpour.

