Kerala Rains: Southwest Monsoon Intensifies, Bringing Widespread Rainfall and Mudslides

Kerala experienced a resurgence of the southwest monsoon on Monday, bringing widespread rainfall to the region. The intensified rains caused isolated mudslides and led to the uprooting of trees in various parts of the state.

Incessant downpours and gusty winds have battered the northern districts of Wayanad and Kozhikode since last night. Mudslides have been reported in the plantation area of Mundakkai in Wayanad. Due to the heavy rains, many families in Puthumala have been relocated to relief camps, according to authorities.

In the early hours of Monday, sudden winds caused extensive damage in the Thamarassery and Ambayathodu regions. Many trees were uprooted, leading to significant damage to several houses. "At least seven houses were affected as large trees fell on them during the strong winds. The power supply was also widely disrupted," reported a local resident.

In view of heavy rains, the shutters of Pathazhakund Dam in Thrissur and Peppara and Aruvikkara Dams in Thiruvananthapuram would be raised in the coming hours to release excess waters, the respective district authorities said.

