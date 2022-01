Kerala records 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 13,468 new COVID-19 cases and twenty-one deaths during the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Thursday.

There are 13,468 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 96 deaths were added to the covid death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The total death toll mounted to 50,269.

As many as 3,252 people have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

