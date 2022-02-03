Kerala reports 42,677 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 42,677 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.

As per a bulletin issued by the state government, a total of 1,14,610 samples were tested.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in the state has gone up to 61,72,432.

During the last 24 hours, 1,144 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 57,45,912.

36 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The current death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 56,701.

There are currently 3,69,073 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

