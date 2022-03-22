Kerala reports 495 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Monday registered 495 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the state health bulletin, Kerala has 5,433 active cases. With zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands state at 67,363. As many as 850 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 15,561 samples during the period.

( With inputs from ANI )

