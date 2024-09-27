Kerala Reports Another Mpox Case; Health Department Urges Symptomatic People to Seek Treatment

Kerala's health department announced on Friday that another case of Mpox has been detected in the state. The department urged people showing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention. Earlier this week, the state had reported India's first confirmed case of the new strain.

On Friday, a high-level evaluation meeting was convened to assess the current Mpox situation, as reported by the state health department. State Health Minister Veena George announced that a contact list for the patient has been compiled, and preventive measures are already in place to manage the outbreak.

The health minister said the importance of people arriving in the state from abroad to contact the health department if they experience any symptoms and seek appropriate treatment. "Isolation facilities have been arranged in all districts," the minister stated. Additionally, on September 23, the health department announced plans to issue revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox.

George had said that instructions were issued to take necessary action if the number of cases increases. Official sources in New Delhi had earlier said that India had reported the first case of the Mpox strain in a patient from Kerala who tested positive.