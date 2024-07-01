Kerala researchers produce activated carbon from coconut husk

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 A team of researchers from Kerala has made a breakthrough in producing activated carbon from coconut husk.

The team led by T.S. Xavier from the Department of Physics, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, has successfully developed a method to produce high surface area activated carbon suitable for super capacitor fabrication from coconut husk.

“The activated carbon produced in this manner utilising microwave technology is relatively inexpensive and exhibits exceptional super capacitor capability,” Xavier said.

Super capacitor is a revolutionary technology with significantly higher capacitance and energy storage capacity than conventional capacitors, which has emerged as a vital component in the quest for sustainable energy storage solutions.

Xavier said the research team first modified an equipment similar to how a microwave operates.

“The coconut husks are placed in it and after a few minutes by controlling the temperature, they are turned into activated carbon,” said Xavier, adding that they have applied for a process patent for this.

The team also used its findings to power two LEDs.

Merin Tomy, a team member, said the prototype super capacitors made of coconut husk-derived activated carbon are four times more efficient than the existing super capacitors.

“The search for an ideal super capacitor electrode material has been a significant challenge, necessitating eco-friendly, cost-effective, and safe solutions. In this context, coconut husk-derived activated carbon has garnered considerable attention in the field of super capacitors,” said Tomy.

Another team member, S. Ganesh, said the prospects of this are huge as the exceptional attributes, including high power density, rapid charge-discharge capabilities, and excellent cyclic stability make them an indispensable element in various energy storage and power management applications, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

The research findings have been published in the journal 'Sustainable Resource Management' of the American Chemical Society.

Efforts are also underway to increase its production for industrial purposes. Moreover, the ongoing research has paved the way for the potential applications of activated carbon in water purification and sensor development.

