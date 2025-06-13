Kerala revenue official suspended for derogatory remark against nurse killed in plane crash

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan has suspended a senior revenue official for making a derogatory social media remark against Renjitha Gopakumar, a Kerala-born nurse who tragically lost her life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The official, A. Pavithran, a deputy tahsildar posted in Kanhangad, Kasaragod district, allegedly posted an abusive comment targeting the community to which Gopakumar belonged. The remark, made on his personal social media account, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from the public and civil society.

As screenshots of Pavithran’s post circulated online, numerous users tagged Minister Rajan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding immediate disciplinary action. Amid mounting criticism, Pavithran issued an apology -- but it failed to quell the anger. The government responded swiftly, suspending him from service with immediate effect.

The late Renjitha Gopakumar, 40, was a mother of two and a former nurse in the Kerala Health Department. She had returned to her hometown near Thiruvalla recently to complete formalities to rejoin the state health service after a short stint in the Middle East and later in London.

Her return was part of a larger plan to permanently move back home. During her brief visit, she also made arrangements for the housewarming of her partially completed home. After submitting her paperwork on Wednesday, she took a train to Chennai and then boarded the ill-fated Air India flight from Ahmedabad, which crashed moments after takeoff.

Gopakumar was one of the many civilians who perished in the devastating crash that claimed at least 241 lives. Her family is now grappling with unimaginable grief. Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited their home, consoling her two young children and elderly mother.

"The government will ensure all assistance, including sending DNA samples for the identification of Renjitha’s body," said Minister George.

