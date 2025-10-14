Kerala: Ritual violation surfaces at Aranmula Temple after Sabarimala fiasco

Pathanamthitta, Oct 14 With the gold plating row at the Sabarimala temple leaving the Travancore Devasom Board in a quandary, on Tuesday, allegations of ritual violation have surfaced regarding the Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallamkali feast.

The feast was served to the Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan before it was offered to the deity, a breach of long-standing temple traditions.

The temple priest, Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad, has confirmed the violation in a formal letter sent to the Board and has recommended public remedial action.

According to the priest’s letter, the feast in question was conducted on September 14, and since the offering from the previous Ashtami Rohini had not been accepted by the deity, corrective measures are necessary.

The directive instructs all members of the Palliyod Seva Sangham, members of the Temple Advisory Committee, the Devaswam Assistant Commissioner responsible for administration, and the Devaswam Administrative Officer to prostrate before the deity and present a monetary offering.

The feast is to include 11 measures of rice, while in Thidappally, one measure of rice should be cooked along with four curries.

Once the sadhya is offered to the deity, it must be served to all participants.

The letter emphasises that everyone involved must formally declare that such a lapse will not occur again and that future feasts will strictly adhere to ritual norms.

The Palliyod Seva Sangham had earlier contested any wrongdoing, but the priest’s confirmation of the violation compelled the group to comply.

The directive explicitly requires participants to jointly affirm their commitment to preventing such errors in the future.

The incident has highlighted the temple’s strict adherence to centuries-old rituals and the importance of maintaining proper ceremonial order during major religious events.

