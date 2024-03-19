Kerala Road Accident: Three Dead, 14 Injured After Tourist Vehicle From Tamil Nadu Falls Into Gorge
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 08:02 PM2024-03-19T20:02:53+5:302024-03-19T20:03:33+5:30
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Adimali in Idukki as a tempo traveller, carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu, met with a fatal accident on Tuesday. The mishap resulted in the loss of at least three lives, including that of a three-year-old child and an elderly man.
A tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu overturned near Adimali leaving 14 people injured and killing three, including a one-year-old child. The condition of two of the injured is critical: Kerala Police— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024
(Pic source: Kerala Police) pic.twitter.com/m3PI60kL1l
Reports suggest that among the 14 passengers onboard were workers from a Tirunelveli factory and their family members, who were returning to Tamil Nadu after a visit to Munnar and Anakulam. The tempo tragically veered off the road, plunging into a 40-ft gorge. The injured have been rushed to Taluk Hospital in Adimali, with medical assistance from Munnar.