Kerala: Search begins for missing person who fell into river after being hit by train

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 A team of scuba divers from Palakkad has started searching for Lakshmanan, a native of Tamil Nadu, who fell into the Bharathapuzha River after being struck by Kerala Express on a railway track in Shoranur.

A group of four contract workers from Tamil Nadu, including two women and two men, were cleaning railway tracks on the bridge over the Bharathapuzha River on Saturday when the Kerala Express unexpectedly approached.

Unable to get out of the way in time, all four workers were hit by the speeding train and fell into the river. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and scuba divers recovered the bodies of three workers—Rani, Valli, and one Lakshmanan.

However, the body of the fourth worker, also named Lakshmanan, has not yet been found.

Heavy rains and strong undercurrents in the Bharathapuzha River hampered the scuba divers’ efforts, making it challenging to continue the search.

As night fell, the team had to call off the search operations on Saturday evening. The deceased women, Rani and Valli, were sisters, both married to men named Lakshmanan.

All four were residing together in rented accommodations in Ottapalam.

Railway officials informed IANS that the search for the missing Lakshmanan is concentrated near pillars 3 and 4 of the bridge.

Shakthivel, another worker who was with the group, said that there was no signal warning them of an approaching train as they entered the track. He added that the train arrived suddenly, leaving those on the track with no time to react and no space to escape.

Local businessman S. Ajim noted that the train continuously honked, but the workers had no where to move, which ultimately led to the tragic accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor