Kerala setting up Rs 400 crore international Ayurveda research centre in Kannur: Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday announced that the state’s upcoming International Ayurveda Research Centre in Kannur will serve as a "contribution for generations", strengthening the global reputation of the traditional system of medicine, while advancing research and education.

The project, for which an amount of Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned, is nearing completion of the construction of its first phase.

The facility will house a 100-bed hospital along with dedicated spaces to preserve and display centuries-old ayurvedic manuscripts, palm-leaf texts, medicinal plant biodiversity, and traditional treatment practices.

Several international universities have already expressed interest in collaborating on research with the centre.

Speaking after inaugurating the distribution of the first Kerala AYUSH Kayakalp Awards here, George highlighted that Kerala has taken significant strides in the AYUSH sector in recent years, including the introduction of standardisation measures that have improved planning and fund allocation.

"The government’s declared policy of establishing a homoeopathy dispensary in every panchayat has been implemented, making Kerala the only state where all local bodies are equipped with AYUSH facilities," she said.

George added that for the first time in the state’s history, 116 posts were created in the AYUSH sector, including 40 in the Homoeopathy Department. Kerala’s global reputation as a hub for traditional healthcare has been further consolidated by quality initiatives.

Guidelines to ensure standards in AYUSH care were prepared in the state for the first time in India, and later adopted at the national level.

So far, 250 AYUSH institutions in Kerala have secured NABH accreditation.

The sector’s budget allocation has increased tenfold since 2021, while 10,000 yoga clubs have been launched to promote preventive healthcare.

The Kayakalp Awards, instituted to recognise AYUSH institutions that improve services under local body supervision, focus on hygiene, waste management, and infection control. Awards were presented to 132 institutions across Kerala for exemplary performance.

