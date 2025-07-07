Kerala Shocker: 2-Month-Old Infant Dies Due to Uneasiness During Surgical Procedure, Case Registered

A heart-breaking case has come to light from Kerala where two-months old baby dies after circumcision. Reports revealed that during circumcision procedure he developed uneasiness baby boy died. This incident took place on July 6 Sunday in private clinic in Kerala's Kozhikode. The deceased infant was identified as Emil Adam.

As per the India Today, the deceased baby boy was the son of a couple from Feroke. On the day of the incident, Adam was taken to the Kakkoor Co-operative Clinic for the said procedure. In the local area, circumcision is referred to as sunnath. Adam's family reported that he was one month and 27 days old when he died. In other news, a woman in Thrissur, Kerala, accused a man of sexual harassment on a bus; the accused has been arrested.

Police stated that the infant became unwell shortly after receiving anesthesia. Adam was then taken to a private hospital for treatment but died in the afternoon. Following this, the baby's maternal grandfather filed a complaint with the Kakkoor police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the infant's body for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

Also Read: Pune Horror: 40-Days-Old Baby Girl Sold for Rs 3.5 Lakh, Parents Among 6 Arrested

An investigation has been initiated. Police also discovered that Adam was born prematurely at eight months. Separately, in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, a home nurse was arrested for assaulting an elderly Alzheimer's patient to death.