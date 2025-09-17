Kerala Shocker: 9 Held for Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy in Kasargod

A harrowing case of crime has come to light from Kerala's Kasargod Village in Thiruvananthapuram, where nine people were held for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy. Victim originally from Chandera in Kasargod and was studying in class ten was allegedly abused by 14 men in last two years.

Local police told that mother came across the incident after seeing stranger in their home. When his mom confronted victim he revealed about the assault, then they went to police. According to DH sexual assaults took place in Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Suspected accused were in touch with the boy through a gay dating app. Accused include a railway official, a state education department employee, a local politician and a sports coach. All are in their middle ages.

Police have reported that they have registered separate cases in the Kasargod, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts under the POCSO Act. Five additional individuals are wanted in connection with the case, which is currently under investigation by a special team.

Kerala Police has come under mounting criticism after a series of custodial assault cases resurfaced, sparking widespread protests and raising fresh questions about accountability in the force.

On Monday, Youth Congress workers staged demonstrations across the state to condemn what they described as the inhuman treatment of those taken into custody. The protests intensified after visuals emerged of Thrissur Congress leader Sujith being brutally assaulted by a five-member police team in 2023.