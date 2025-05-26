Kerala Shocker: Former BSF Jawan Dies After Brutal Assault by Home Nurse in Pathanamthitta

Sasidharan Pillai (59), a former BSF jawan from Thatta in Pathanamthitta, who was undergoing treatment after a brutal assault by his home nurse, passed away on Sunday morning. Pillai, who was battling Alzheimer’s disease, had been under medical care since the horrific incident occurred on April 25.The assault, which drew widespread outrage, came to light after disturbing footage circulated on social media. The visuals showed the elderly patient being stripped and violently dragged across the floor by his caregiver, Vishnu, inflicting severe injuries to his face, head, and back.

Following the viral video, Kodumon police swiftly arrested Vishnu, who was employed through a home nursing agency in Adoor. The accused is currently in judicial custody.Pillai had been shifted between multiple hospitals for treatment over the past month and was most recently admitted to a private hospital in Pandalam, where he succumbed to his injuries. The bereaved family, who are based in Parasala, Thiruvananthapuram, have stated they intend to file an additional complaint against the accused nurse later today. They have also urged authorities to take strict action against the agency responsible for hiring and deploying the caregiver.

