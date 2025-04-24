Kerala Shocker: Man Murdered By Brother in Drunken Brawl in Thrissur

A shocking incident has come to light in Thrissur where a 29-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder brother while he was under influence of alcohol. As per the report the incident took place on Wednesday around 7pm at a toddy shop in Anandapuram . Following a quarrel, Vishnu attacked Krishnan with a lethal weapon, causing injuries to his head. Though he was admitted to a hospital, Krishnan succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Yadu Krishnan, a resident of Anandapuram, they said. His brother, Vishnu,32, who fled the scene soon after the incident, was taken into custody on Thursday.

As per the PTI reports the Pudukad police have launched an investigation into the case.