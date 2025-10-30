Kerala Shocker: Man Pours Hot Fish Curry on Wife’s Face Over Black Magic Dispute

A shocking incident has been reported from Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, Kerala, where a 36-year-old woman, identified as Rejila Gafoor, was severely injured after her husband allegedly poured hot fish curry on her face. The attack reportedly followed an argument over performing black magic rituals. Police said the accused, identified as Sajeer, fled the scene and is currently absconding. Rejila has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The incident, which took place around 10 am on Wednesday, has prompted a detailed investigation into the couple’s history of domestic violence.

According to the FIR, the dispute began when Sajeer allegedly instructed Rejila to loosen her hair and sit before him so he could apply ashes and tie a locket given by a black-magic practitioner. When she refused, he poured the boiling fish curry—then being cooked in their rented kitchen—onto her face. Neighbours, upon hearing her screams, rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital. Police revealed that Sajeer believed his wife was possessed and had previously assaulted her several times, for which he had already been warned by authorities.

In her statement to a local TV channel, Rejila claimed that her husband regularly consulted a black-magic practitioner, referred to as a Usthad, in Anchal, who allegedly encouraged him to perform such rituals on her. She further alleged that he also assaulted their son on multiple occasions. The police have registered a case against Sajeer under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt using dangerous means. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest the absconding accused.