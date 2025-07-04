Kerala Shocker: Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses to Decades-Old Crime

In a shocking turn of events Man confessed a his crime that he did years back. On Friday accused walked into a police station at Vengara in Malappuram district of Kerala and calmly confessed that in teenage days he killed a man whose no one ever knew. This incident took place in 1986 when the man was 14-year-old. While confessing the crime accused Muhammadali had been working on the property of a man named Devassya in the quiet village of Koodaranji, which is under Thiruvambady police station limits in Kozhikode district.

As per PTI reports he committed crime in self defence. He said, one day, a man tried to harass him. In self-defence, he kicked the man, who fell into a nearby stream, police said, revealing his confession. The teenager fled the scene in panic. Two days later, he returned to find the body still in the water. According to Muhammadali's police account, fear kept him silent, especially since the death was initially deemed natural, the man was known to have epilepsy, and no one identified the body, causing the case to go cold. Decades later, Muhammadali, now in his fifties, confessed.

Overwhelmed by guilt, intensified by personal tragedies the death of his elder son and a serious injury to his younger son he could no longer bear the secret. Sleeplessness plagued him. His confession led investigators to the body's location. Now, a police team led by Thiruvambady Station House Officer K Prajeesh is combing through old files and newspaper reports in a bid to uncover the victim's identity. So far, the only surviving record is a short news report from December 5, 1986. It reads: "Koodaranji: Body of a young man found in a small stream behind Mission Hospital. Estimated age: 20."

Police have now filed a murder case against Muhammadali, who is in judicial custody.