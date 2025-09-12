Kerala Shocker: Skeletal Remains of Man Found After Six Years; Two Friends Arrested for Alleged Culpable Homicide

Police in Kerala uncovered skeletal remains on Friday that are believed to belong to a 35-year-old man who went missing in 2019 under suspicious circumstances. The man, identified as Vijil from West Hill, reportedly died after consuming drugs with his friends, who later buried his body to cover up the incident. Investigators revealed that Vijil had left home on March 24, 2019, and was last traced to Sarovaram Park the same afternoon through his mobile phone activity. A missing person case was subsequently filed, but the investigation remained unresolved for years before being reopened recently.

According to police findings, the main suspects—Nikhil, 35, from Eranjpalam, and Deepesh, 27, from Vengeri—claimed that Vijil collapsed while consuming brown sugar at an isolated spot in Sarovaram Park. Believing he had died, they allegedly abandoned his motorcycle near the railway station, discarded his phone, and buried his body in a nearby wetland. The two also confessed to returning months later, retrieving skeletal remains, and immersing them in Varkala as part of ritual practices. Another accused, Renjith from Poovathuparambu, is still absconding, officials confirmed.

Also Read: ITR Filing Deadline September 15: Could Missing the Date Land You in Serious Legal Trouble?

Earlier recovery efforts were unsuccessful because the burial site became waterlogged, leading to the case turning cold. However, the investigation was revived after a review of unsolved cases. On August 25, police apprehended Nikhil and Deepesh, who later guided authorities to the burial spot. A fresh search operation was carried out in their presence earlier this week. On September 11, clothing and shoes suspected to belong to Vijil were retrieved. The next day, skeletal remains, including rib bones, teeth, and jaw fragments, were discovered at the marshy site.

Authorities confirmed that the recovered bones will be sent for forensic examination to establish their identity through DNA testing. Police officials stated that the suspects face charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 297 (trespassing burial grounds), and 34 (common intention). Their police custody will end soon, following which they will be produced in court. Investigators added that further questioning and forensic results are crucial to determining the exact circumstances of Vijil’s death.