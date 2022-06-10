Kerala SSLC exam result posponed to June 15?

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Kerala SSLC 10th results might have to wait a little longer to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results. According to a India Today report, , the Kerala SSLC results will be declared by June 15. However, the fixed date and time has not been decided yet.Once declared, the students can check the SSLC results on keralaresults.nic.in.

The result was supoosed to be declared today as per a announcememt by Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, last month.The Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examination were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various test centres across the state. The SSLC 2022 Kerala exams were held in offline mode following all the Covid-19 precautions.Last year, the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC result on July 14.

