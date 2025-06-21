Kerala: Stranded British F-35B stealth fighter jet awaits engineers for repairs

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 The British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport last Saturday, remains grounded even after a week.

The aircraft is now awaiting a team of engineers from Lockheed Martin, the jet’s American manufacturer, to resolve a persisting technical snag.

The advanced fifth-generation fighter, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific, was returning to its base after completing joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

It was granted emergency clearance to land at the airport on June 14 after it reported critically low fuel levels.

Authorities -- including the Indian Air Force, Airport Authority of India, and other concerned agencies -- initially expected the aircraft to take off shortly after refuelling. However, a technical malfunction was soon detected, delaying its departure.

A Royal Navy helicopter later airlifted a team of British engineers and a replacement pilot to the site. Despite several attempts over the next few days, the aircraft has remained unresponsive to take-off commands.

Currently parked at Bay 4 of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport under tight security, the jet has drawn attention due to its prolonged stay and exposure to persistent monsoon rains, raising concerns about potential weather-related complications.

The F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Despite its cutting-edge design, the ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed.

With all local efforts exhausted, the responsibility now falls on Lockheed Martin’s technical team, who are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, the jet continues to attract curious onlookers and aviation enthusiasts -- though all must keep their distance from the restricted zone.

