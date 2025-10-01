Kerala: Student Unions express aghast over new KU circular regarding admissions norms

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 The traditional rival student unions - the SFI (CPI-M) and the KSU (Congress) on Wednesday came out strongly against Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University for his circular sent to affiliated colleges, requiring applicants to submit an affidavit declaring that they are not involved in criminal proceedings, when applying for admission to colleges.

The affidavit, which must accompany every admission application, asks four direct questions: whether the applicant has ever been debarred from a college, whether they are an accused in any criminal case, whether they have been convicted in cases involving crimes against women or other offences, and whether they have engaged in examination malpractice.

The circular further specifies that if a student is found to have violated the undertaking and later becomes an accused in a criminal case, disciplinary action can be initiated.

The decision on such cases will rest with the concerned college council.

The move comes in the wake of concerns that students previously debarred for misconduct had sought re-admission into courses.

Recently, Kerala University cancelled the re-admission of a student who had been barred for three years for copying answers using WhatsApp during an exam.

The student had attempted to join another programme despite the earlier punishment.

While the university argues that the directive is meant to uphold discipline and academic integrity, the measure has sparked strong political and student backlash.

The Students’ Federation of India has openly opposed the decision, calling it discriminatory and authoritarian. SFI state secretary P.S. Sanjeev, in a sharp Facebook post, warned that “reactionary orders like this will be thrown into the dustbin of history by the people.”

He accused the Vice Chancellor of being unfit for the post and warned that widespread protests would erupt across campuses.

Likewise, Aloshiyous Xavier, the KSU president, said they will have no qualms about seeing that this draconian rule does not come into effect.

With the university standing firm on enforcing the new rule and student organisations preparing for an agitation, the stage is set for a heated confrontation in Kerala’s higher education sector.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor