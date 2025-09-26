Kerala Students Assaulted in Delhi: MP John Brittas Demands Police Action

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, alleging that two students from Kerala were assaulted and humiliated by the police in Delhi, and demanded that action be taken against them. In the letter, he claimed that the students were brutally beaten, dragged, and stripped, not only by locals but also by police personnel. He stated that a group of miscreants had falsely accused them of theft, and instead of protecting the students, police officials joined the mob. The students reportedly suffered custodial assault, were lathi-charged, and subjected to public humiliation. Brittas further alleged that they were forced to confess to a crime they did not commit. Additionally, he noted that when the students, not fluent in Hindi, tried to explain their side, they were compelled to speak only in Hindi. The incident happened on September 24, near the Red Fort.

In his letter, he wrote, "I am constrained to bring to your immediate attention a deeply disturbing incident involving two young first year students from Kerala - Shri Aswanth LT. and Shri Sudhin K., both pursuing their studies at Zakir Husain Delhi College who have been subjected to inhuman attack, custodial assault, and cultural humiliation at the hands of personnel of the Delhi Police. On the evening of 24 September, while the students were near Red Fort, they were reportedly accosted by a group of miscreants who falsely accused them of theft. Instead of extending protection to these students, the policemen present were reportedly colluded with the mob, and what followed was nothing short of custodial brutality: the students were dragged, beaten with fibre lathis, stomped upon, stripped, and humiliated in the most degrading manner. Their mobile phones were seized, their personal dignity was violated, and they were coerced into false confessions. It is learnt that the assault continued even within police premises, in full public view, with locals permitted to participate in the assault. The mobile phone and footwear of one of the students were also reportedly stolen during the assault."

In his letter, Brittas claimed that apart from forcing them to speak in Hindi, one student who was wearing traditional Kerala attire, the Mundu, was being targeted. He wrote, "Of particular concern is the news that these students, being less fluent in Hindi, tried to explain themselves in English-only to be beaten further, abused, and coerced to speak in Hindi. Even more outrageous are the reports that one of the students was targeted and ridiculed for wearing his traditional Kerala attire, the Mundu, thereby converting a simple cultural expression into grounds for criminalization. Such conduct demonstrates a disturbing mix of cultural prejudice and unconstitutional coercion. It is nothing less than an affront to the cultural and linguistic diversity enshrined in our Constitution."

He said that as the guardian of law and order in the national capital, the Delhi Police bears an elevated responsibility to ensure that citizens—particularly students who have traveled from distant states for education—feel safe, secure, and respected. However, this incident paints a troubling picture of bias, brutality, and a culture of impunity.

He further urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to identify the officials involved, take appropriate action, and ensure justice for the students. "I therefore eamestly urge you to issue urgent directions to conduct an impartial high-level investigation into the incident, ensuring that officers and others responsible for this barbaric assault are identified and brought to justice, as well as to retrieve and return the belongings lost by the students in this ordeal. I also seek your benevolence in issuing standing instructions to all police units in Delhi to uphold cultural sensitivity, constitutional values, and the fundamental rights of all citizens, without prejudice or discrimination," he said.

