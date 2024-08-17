Kerala: Technopark’s software export grows by 14 pc

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 The revenue from software exports by the IT/ITEs companies of capital city headquartered Technopark has reached Rs 13, 255 crore for the previous fiscal registering a 14 per cent growth as compared to 2022-23.

The software export revenue of Technopark for the FY 2022-23 was Rs 11,630 crore.

Covering a total area of 768.63 acres with 12.72 million sqft of built-up space, the premier IT hub of the country houses as many as 490 companies, providing 75,000 direct jobs and two lakh plus indirect jobs.

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, of Technopark, said this stellar performance tells a growth story of the vibrant IT ecosystem in Kerala and the business vision and professionalism of the in-house companies.

“The world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce at Technopark played a major role in hitting this high growth trajectory. The results will enhance confidence in the robust ecosystem of the state, which is a model for the whole country. The digital ecosystem at Technopark measures up well to the aspirations of the companies that deploy and integrate cutting-edge technologies to harvest the opportunities in fast emerging domains such as space technology, fintech, medtech, EV and logistics,” said Nair.

He also recalled that diplomatic and business delegations from the US, Europe, the Far East and the Middle East visited Technopark this year and lauded the infrastructure and ecosystem here.

Technopark also serves as the nucleus of the high-tech ecosystem of the state capital. Kerala’s first IT corridor came into existence on the sides of the National Highway between Kazhakkoottam and Kovalam of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The ongoing development activities at Technopark Phase III and Phase IV campuses will make the Park one of the country’s biggest IT hubs in the near future.

The campus has also emerged as a nerve centre for one of India’s fast-growing startup ecosystems.

