Kerala: 'Thiruvonam' celebrated at Vamana Moorthy temple in Thrikkakara today

As the Malayalis all over the world are celebrating Onam on the Thiruvonam day, the spirit is equally buoyant at the Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple. It is the only temple dedicated to Vamana in Kerala.

Onam began on August 30, with Atham and concluded with Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam marks the end of the Onam celebration.

Onam is celebrated in remembrance of the good governance under the rule of Mahabali, a king who ruled Kerala.

According to the myth, Mahabali used to rule Thrikkakara, and Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, pushed him down at the same place. So, the belief is that Mahabali arrives at Thrikkakara first.

This year Onam is being celebrated the same way as it was before COVID.

"Thrikkakara is the most important place for Onam celebrations. Onam could not be celebrated in a big way due to the COVID pandemic for two years. Today, Onam is being celebrated the same way as it was before the pandemic. There is a rush of devotees here and they are also cooperating. The last full-fledged celebration was held in 2019. After that, it is happening now. Everyone should celebrate Onam irrespective of caste and religion," said the Secretary of the Temple Committee.

Onam is celebrated through various rituals which are observed by one and all. Temples decorated with flowers had the faithful throng them since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Onam is a harvest festival, celebrated mainly by Malayalis. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September.

Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

The festivities are marked by people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat races, flower arrangements, and tug of war among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

