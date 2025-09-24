Kerala to observe 'Social Solidarity' fortnight from Oct 2

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 Kerala will observe this year’s 'Social Solidarity' fortnight from October 2 to October 15, with programmes centered on education, health, and employment.

The 'Social Solidarity' event is being coordinated by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class Development Department in association with various government departments of Kerala.

Minister for SCs/STs/Backward Class Welfare O.R. Kelu announced on Wednesday that the fortnight will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. Sree Narayana Guru was a philosopher, spiritual leader and social reformer in India. He led a reform movement against the injustice in the caste-ridden society of Kerala in order to promote spiritual enlightenment and social equality.

The theme for 2025 is 'Rising Towards Knowledge and Employment.'

According to the Minister, the observance aims to bring marginalised communities into the mainstream through awareness campaigns and development initiatives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level programme at Kanhangad, Kasaragod, on October 2 at noon, while the closing ceremony will be held on October 15 at Thiruvananthapuram.

To ensure wider public involvement, activities will be organised at constituency and panchayat levels.

Each day of the fortnight will spotlight a different subject — beginning with cleanliness on October 2, followed by anti-drug campaigns, health, education, housing, employment promotion, and job guarantee programmes.

Other themes include the Gandhi–Sree Narayana Guru centenary, forest rights, prevention of atrocities, disaster preparedness, hostel social audits, and the launch of the Aishwarya village development project.

Alongside these awareness campaigns, several welfare initiatives will be rolled out.

These include the completion of 15,000 safe houses, provision of employment opportunities for 5,000 members of SC communities, lifestyle disease detection camps, and the distribution of top-up loans for small-scale entrepreneurs under the Samruddhi Kerala scheme.

Minister Kelu said the fortnight is aimed at strengthening social justice and ensuring holistic development for marginalised groups, while also spreading the message of empowerment through education and employment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor