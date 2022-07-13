Kerala tourism elated over TIME magazine naming state among 50 extraordinary destinations

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13 The Kerala tourism department is elated over TIME magazine shortlisting the state as one among the 50 extraordinary destinations in the world to explore in 2022.

Tourism minister Mohammed Riyaz told media persons that the recognition is a result of the hard work of the tourism department and the new policies and programmes in the sector.

Kerala is ranked ninth in the "World's Greatest Places 2022" list as an eco-tourism spot. The US magazine wrote that Kerala has spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces and is known as 'God's Own Country' with good reason.

The new project of the tourism department 'Karavan Meadows' also finds a mention in the TIME magazine report which is considered by the department as a recognition of its caravan tourism project.

The magazine said that just like the houseboat tourism promoted by the state, caravan tourism is also expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism.

Ras al Khaimah (UAE), Park City (Utah, US), Galapagos Islands, Dolni Moravo of Czech Republic, Seoul, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Doha, and Detroit are ranked above Kerala in the TIME magazine report.

