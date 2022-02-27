Kerala tourism minister inaugurates tourism site at Peruvannamuzhi Dam

Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas inaugurated renovated tourist amenities at the Puvannamuzheri Dam in Kozhikode on Saturday.

It has an interpretation centre, canteen, open cafeteria, walkway, children's park, landscaping, parking lot etc.

The renovation work was done at the cost of Rs 3.13 crore.

The Kerala government is expecting it would provide the required boost to the tourism sector, which has been crippled due to COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

