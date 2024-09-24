Kerala: Tourists From Kalyan Killed After Car Plunges Into Stream Near Kumarakom

Two tourists from Maharashtra's Kalyan were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the Kaipuzha stream near Kumarakom on Monday evening, September 23. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Thomas George, who was a resident of Kalyan and Sayli Rajendra Sarje (27), daughter of Rajendra Sarje, was a resident of Badlapura in Thane district.

The incident occurred at around 8.45 pm. When the car was travelling from Kottayam, it lost control and veered off the service road near Kaippuzhamuttu Bridge, ultimately falling into the stream. The Ernakulam-registered car was taken on rent by the people who were travelling in it. Police suspect that the accident was due to the unfamiliar route and confusion over using Google Maps.

Meanwhile, hearing the alarm raised by the travellers in the car, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the duo, but they only found the vehicle sunk in the river.

Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Kalyan has expressed condolences for the victims, "With a heavy heart, hereby inform that Mr. James George (48) Son of the late Mr. George Varghese (Prita), SIL of Mr. Abraham Mathew (Sehion) lost his life and called to be with God in a road mishap (the car he was driving had been plunged into a river) that happened at Kumarakom, Kottayam, Kerala last night (23/09/2024). Funeral Service details will be informed later. Please remember the bereaved family in your prayers. May Almighty God console family members and relatives in their grief with His everlasting peace and comfort."