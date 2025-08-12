Kerala Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Falling from Moving Bus in Thrissur, Disturbing Video Surfaced

A tragic incident took place in Kerala's Thrissur were a elderly woman lost her life after falling from moving bus. This incident took place on Monday and a disturbing CCTV footage of this accident has surfaced on social media. In video woman can be seen boarding on the bus, then she starts walking towards the vacant seat, while bus was moving. However, as she was moving ahead, the driver applied the brakes to slow down the vehicle.

Impact of this sudden break was so strong that 74-year-old woman fell from open door of moving bus. During this incident conductor of bus and passengers were seen sitting in the front row tried to get hold of the woman. Following the accident driver stopped the bus and conductor immediately rushed from the bus to help old lady. She was immediately admitted to hospital, unfortunately she scummed to injuries.

In separate incident, Two people were killed on the spot in a road accident in the Mira-Bhayander area of Mumbai suburbs on Saturday, August 9. The accident occurred in the Bhola Nagar area of Bhayander West when a bike collided with a dumper truck while attempting to overtake.

The victims were identified as a husband and wife who died on the spot after the vehicle crushed the couple under its rear wheel. The heart-wrenching accident was caught on CCTV camera, and the video is now going viral.