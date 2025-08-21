Kerala Tragedy: Elderly Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Malappuram, Locals Protest

In a tragic incident a 68-year-old man died after wild-life attack in north Kerala's Malappuram. This incident took place on August 21 (Thursday). According to reports elephant trampled woman to death. Deceased , identified as Kalyani a resident of Kambikkayam in Kizhake Chathallur. According to IANS reports, incident occurred around 10:30am when this attack happened.

It is believed that elephant was a part of a herd and that the forest officials were attempting to drive back into the forest after they strayed into the residential area in search of food. Forest officials said that she had gone to search for her grandchildren, who were playing in a nearby area. Attack took place in a residential area, raising concerns among the local populace about the increasing threat of human-wildlife conflict.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Residents have gathered at the site, expressing anger over the perceived failure of the Forest Department to prevent wild elephants from entering human settlements.

This incident marks another fatality in a series of wild animal attacks that have plagued the state. In Kerala, elephant attacks have caused numerous fatalities, including 18 this year and over 200 between 2016 and 2025, according to government data.