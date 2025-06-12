Kerala triple murderer found dead in Kedarnath

Thrissur (Kerala), June 12 A Kerala man, who was on the run after murdering his second wife and her mother last week, is reported to have been found dead in a rest centre in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, officials said on Thursday.

The development came as the Thrissur police were alerted by the locals in Kedarnath rest centre when a body was found on Thursday morning.

On checking the personal effects of the deceased, they recovered an Aadhaar card and based on the information, they called the home of Prem Kumar, 48, and passed on the information to his family members.

The family members subsequently informed the local police, who immediately alerted a team of Kerala Police officials who were in Delhi searching for the accused.

The team in Delhi has been asked to reach Kedarnath at the earliest.

So far, the cause of the death is not known, as the local police in Kedarnath suspect Prem Kumar suffered a cardiac arrest.

Prem Kumar, after coming out on bail for murdering his first wife Vidya in 2019, had got close to Rekha, who hails from Thrissur, and later married her.

It was last week that the decomposed bodies of a 74-year-old woman and her 43-year-old daughter were discovered in their rented home near here.

Later, they were identified as that of Rekha and her mother and Prem Kumar was found missing.

Police reached the Thrissur home, the bodies were removed, and a manhunt for Prem Kumar was launched.

The police have also disclosed that a handwritten note, believed to be from Prem Kumar and containing threats, was recovered from the crime scene.

The contents of the note have not been made public.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were found a few days after Rekha had filed a formal police complaint of domestic violence against Prem Kumar, and the police had also scheduled a counselling session for the couple.

