Kerala TTE pushed to death from train by migrant labourer

Kochi, April 2 A TTE died after a passenger pushed him off a moving train in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accused, who was later arrested, was identified as Rajnikanth, a migrant labourer hailing from Odisha.

Rajnikanth was engaged in a verbal duel with the TTE K. Vinod and in a fit of rage, pushed him out of the moving train, causing his death.

The labourer was arrested by police when the train reached Palakkad and was later handed over to the Railway Police.

Vinod, hailing from Kochi, was a diesel mechanic and two years back, had sought a transfer to be a TTE, as per an official.

