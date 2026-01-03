Kerala: UDF faces crucial seat sharing test as allies stake claims ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 With the Kerala Assembly elections expected in April-May, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has entered a crucial phase of preparations, buoyed by renewed confidence but confronted by familiar internal challenges.

After remaining in the opposition since 2016, the UDF is keen to reclaim power following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) securing a historic second consecutive term in 2021 -- an outcome unprecedented in the electoral history of the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly. The verdict had left the UDF deeply demoralised.

However, the front’s strong showing in the December local body elections has significantly lifted morale, with leaders now projecting the alliance as well placed ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Congress, which leads the UDF, traditionally contests around 90 seats, while the remaining constituencies are shared among allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress factions, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), CMP, and Kerala Congress (Jacob). Historically, seat-sharing negotiations have been the most sensitive aspect of pre-election preparations, and early indications suggest this cycle will be no different.

The first set of demands has already come from the IUML. Its state president, Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal, has publicly stated that the League deserves a higher number of seats in the upcoming election and that the issue would be raised at front-level discussions. The IUML has also expressed interest in contesting seats in districts such as Kottayam, signalling its intent to expand its electoral footprint.

While leaving the decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate to the Congress, the League leadership has flagged aspirations for seat adjustments, including the possibility of fielding women candidates, and has asserted that P.K. Kunhalikutty will lead the party into the polls.

The RSP has also staked its claim early. Party leader Shibu Baby John has made it clear that if he contests, it will be from Chavara, citing his long-standing emotional and political association with the constituency. He described the contest there as a life-and-death battle for the UDF and predicted a surprise victory for the front.

At the same time, the RSP has indicated it is not keen on retaining constituencies such as Attingal and Mattannur, and will seek the reallocation of two seats outside its traditional district.

Amid these emerging demands, the Congress leadership is set to convene a two-day strategy camp in Wayanad starting Sunday, where its approach towards allies and the framework for seat-sharing talks are expected to be finalised.

With the UDF viewing the forthcoming election as a critical opportunity to return to power, how deftly it manages ally aspirations in the weeks ahead could prove decisive.

