Kerala unit CPI chief Kanam Rajendran dead

Kochi, Dec 8 Kerala unit Communist Party of India secretary Kanam Rajendran died at a hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 73.

Rajendran, who was undergoing treatment, suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was elected for his second term as Kerala unit secretary last year.

Rajendran had not been keeping well for the last few months.

Rajendran had the image of a "tough politician". He was also popularly known as a trade union leader.

Rajendran was known for having good relations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He hailed from Kanam in Kottayam district.

