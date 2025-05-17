Kerala Vigilance books ED official as prime accused in alleged graft case

Kochi, May 17 The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) of Kerala has registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official as the prime accused in a high-profile alleged corruption case that has already seen three arrests.

A VACB official, speaking to IANS, confirmed the arrests and said the case involves ED Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar, who has been named as accused number one.

The case is likely to have far-reaching ramifications, touching upon the integrity of the ED’s functioning in the state.

The case revolves around a Kollam-based businessman engaged in cashew exports to an African country, who reportedly suffered significant financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic after being defrauded by a foreign client. This led to an investigation by the ED, during which the businessman was issued a summons.

Around this time, a person named Wilson allegedly approached the businessman, claiming he had influential contacts within the ED and could help him "settle" the case. Wilson demanded Rs 2 crore to be paid in four equal instalments, promising that the ED inquiry would be dropped.

Shortly thereafter, the businessman received a second ED summons -- just as Wilson had predicted -- raising his suspicions. When Wilson later asked for Rs 2 lakh in cash, the businessman alerted VACB officials.

To establish evidence, the businessman was advised to hand over the cash and also make a bank transfer, enabling the officials to track the money trail.

Wilson was caught red-handed while collecting the cash and was taken into custody.

Based on his interrogation, two more arrests were made -- Mukesh Jain, a long-time Kochi resident originally from Rajasthan, and Kochi-based chartered accountant Ranjith Warrier.

The interrogation of the accused led to the emergence of ED officer Sekhar Kumar’s alleged involvement, following which Ranjith Warrier was arrested.

Shekhar Kumar has now been named as the prime accused in the FIR.

While VACB has taken swift action in the case, attention is now focused on the Enforcement Directorate's response, as one of its own senior officials stands accused of serious misconduct.

