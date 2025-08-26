Kerala welcomes Onam with Atham festivities

Kochi, Aug 26 ( IANS) Kerala stepped into a season of joy and tradition on Tuesday morning as Atham, the first day of the ten-day-long Onam festival, was celebrated with grandeur and cultural vibrancy.

The highlight of the day was the Athachamayam procession at Thripunithura near Kochi, a spectacle that officially signals the start of the Onam season.

State Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the celebrations, while popular actor Jayaram flagged off the colourful pageantry.

Fellow actor Pisharody also joined the event, adding glamour to the traditional revelry.

State Industries Minister G.Rajeeve also took part.

"It's such a happy occasion and truly a blessing for me to be part of this event," said Jayaram, visibly delighted.

"Though I have attended countless functions before, this is the first time I am among the dignitaries here," Minister Rajeeve said.

The parade offered a visual feast, showcasing Kerala's rich cultural heritage with traditional art forms, floats, percussion ensembles, and caparisoned elephants, drawing large crowds.

To ensure smooth conduct, 450 police personnel were deployed, while traffic restrictions were enforced across the town from morning until afternoon.

But Onam is not just about pageantry.

The festival is deeply rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, remembered as a benevolent ruler under whom prosperity, equality, and happiness flourished.

Though he was sent to the netherworld by Lord Vishnu, folklore says Mahabali returns each year during Onam to visit his beloved subjects, a belief that forms the heart of Kerala's harvest festival.

As part of the tradition, households across Kerala will now begin adorning their courtyards with floral carpets, or pookkalams.

Starting with the humble white thumba blossoms, these designs gradually expand in colour and scale with flowers like mandaram, chembarathi, and chendumalli, often sourced from neighbouring states.

Each pookkalam is more than an artwork - it is an expression of community, togetherness, and reverence.

Onam also carries the spirit of inclusivity.

Marking this, the Kerala government began distributing the Onam kit, a free package of essential food items, to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders and residents of welfare institutions.

Launched in Thiruvananthapuram by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, the kit includes 14 essentials, sugar, pulses, cashews, ghee, payasam mix, and spices, ensuring that no home misses out on the traditional feast.

As Atham ushers in the countdown to Thiruvonam, the festival's grand culmination, Kerala is alive with anticipation.

For Malayalis everywhere, Onam is not merely a date on the calendar; it is a season when courtyards bloom, hearts remember abundance, and communities come together in joy.

On the flip side, a picture of the legendary King Mahabali has gone viral on social media, in which he is shown lying on a hospital bed after being bitten by a dog.

