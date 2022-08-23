Kerala: Wild elephant falls into septic tank, dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 A wild elephant died after falling into a septic tank near Thrissur, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The elephant had fallen into the septic tank of a house located on the border of the forest area on Monday night.

Top Forest officials have reached the place and began the process of arranging for a crane to pull out the carcass.

According to the locals, their place which borders the forest area is under frequent attacks from the wild elephants which enter human inhabited places causing damage to life and property.

"Once the cranes reach, we will take out the dead elephant, get an autopsy conducted before burying it," said the official.

