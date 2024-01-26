Kerala will not bow before arrogant Guv Khan: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 The happenings of the past two days in which the central character appeared to be Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have irked the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government with one of its ministers V. Sivankutty saying that 'Kerala will not bow before the arrogant governor'.

On Friday soon after Khan finished his Republic Day address where he applauded the Centre and took potshots at Vijayan’s governance, Sivankutty said, “Kerala will not bow before the arrogance of the governor, who is out to portray the state and those who run the administration in a poor light. Khan literally abused eminent historian Irfan Habib and termed him as a goon. Former apex court judge Rohington Nariman and leading lawyer Fali S.Nariman also were rebuked by Khan."

Sivankutty also expressed his ire at the way Khan was behaving with Vijayan.

"How can any Keralite tolerate such a behavior as Khan has taken such a negative approach,” asked Sivankutty.

Governor Khan surprised all when he in a minute read the first and last paragraph of his address at the state Assembly on Thursday. The CPI(M) hit back by saying that "maybe the governor had some health issues and hence did not read the entire pages".

And on both these occasions Khan and Vijayan did not exchange any pleasantries which is the norm when the head of the state and head of the government meet in public space.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor